StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug development company Evgen Pharma reported narrower losses as costs fell.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.5 million from £1.8 million year-on-year. The company didn't generate a revenue for the half year.

In the last six months, 'we have developed trial designs for the phase I PK/PD study, and in collaboration with senior GBM clinicians, the design of the GBM proof of principle study,' the company said.

'In parallel we have progressed a new and commercially viable formulation of SFX-01 that will deployed in these trials.'








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com