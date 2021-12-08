StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group McColl's Retail said it expected to post a fall in annual earnings, citing pandemic restrictions and supply chain challenges later in the year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through 28 November were expected to be between £46 million and £48 million, down from £57.9 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell 11% to £1.11 billion, which McColl's said reflected supply chain disruption in the second half and the conclusion of a store optimisation programme.
Two-year like-for-like sales rose 9.1%, with sales retained at a higher level than pre-Covid.
On a one-year basis, however, like-for-like sales fell 3.3%.
'FY21 has undoubtedly been a tough year for the business, starting with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and ending with the widely reported and ongoing supply chain challenges,' chief executive Jonathan Miller said.
'Although we have been able to partly mitigate these external factors, they have still had a significant impact on underlying trading.'
'Despite this, we have made excellent progress on the strategic initiatives which are firmly within our control, including the accelerated roll-out of Morrisons Daily conversions within our estate, which is ahead of our expectations.'
'These Morrisons Daily stores are generating strong sales growth and enhanced return on investment.'
'In less than a year's time we expect over half our revenues to be delivered by this fascia, bringing branded, supermarket-quality convenience to our customers, with material scope to deploy further into our estate.'
