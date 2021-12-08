StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineering group MS International swung to a first-half profit and held its dividend steady.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October amounted to £0.77 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £1.08 million.
Revenue climbed 26% to £33.2 million.
MS International kept its interim dividend at 1.75p per share.
'We remain firmly of the opinion that the company is better placed than it has been for some time, despite the current difficulties brought about by the pandemic and its consequences,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
