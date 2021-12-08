StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said premium revenue in its program management business had jumped 81% for the first nine months of the year.

Gross written premium in the business had risen to $714 million at the end of September, up from $395 million year-on-year.

Fee income of $39 million had been recorded, more than double the year-on-year period's $16 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com