StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said premium revenue in its program management business had jumped 81% for the first nine months of the year.
Gross written premium in the business had risen to $714 million at the end of September, up from $395 million year-on-year.
Fee income of $39 million had been recorded, more than double the year-on-year period's $16 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
