StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it had completed a 'highly successful' production test at a well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah.
After 23 days of production testing, the the State 16-2LN-CC well had demonstrated the potential to drain a larger hydrocarbon resource and with stronger economics than initially forecast, Zephyr said.
The company added that is was now proceeding with plans to equip the well and facilitate the export and/or sale of hydrocarbons.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.