StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it had completed a 'highly successful' production test at a well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah.

After 23 days of production testing, the the State 16-2LN-CC well had demonstrated the potential to drain a larger hydrocarbon resource and with stronger economics than initially forecast, Zephyr said.

The company added that is was now proceeding with plans to equip the well and facilitate the export and/or sale of hydrocarbons.


