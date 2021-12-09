StockMarketWire.com - Digital security and privacy company Avast said it had acquired Evernym. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Evernym's approach to digital identity provided consumers with autonomy over their 'online presence by keeping their personal information with them and out of centralized databases.'

The acquisition was expected to close in mid-December and the general availability of the products based on the Evernym technology would follow in 2022.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com