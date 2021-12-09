StockMarketWire.com - Watches of Switzerland reported profit that more than doubled in the first half of the year, driven by ongoing strong demand for luxury watches and jewellery.
For the 26 weeks ending 31 October 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £64.7 million from £36.2 million year-on-year as revenue increased 44.6% to £586.2 million.
Group ecommerce sales grew +28.7% on last year.
The third trading to date supported the full year guidance upgraded on 9 November 2021, the company said, adding that it was well stocked for the Holiday trading period.
'The group does not expect the return of tourism and airport business to pre-pandemic levels during the year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.