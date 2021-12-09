StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its single dose antibody combination treatment to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure received emergency use in the US.

The company said that Evusheld is new option that provided long-lasting protection for individuals who remain at serious risk for COVID-19 because their immune systems don't generate a 'sufficient immune response, even after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine.'

The primary data supporting the authorisation were from the ongoing phase III pre-exposure prevention trial, which showed a statistically significant reduction of 77% in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo, with protection from the virus continuing for at least six months.



