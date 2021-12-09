StockMarketWire.com - Plastic and paperboard packaging maker Robinson warned on profit as the higher input costs and a shortage of workers weighed on the growth.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, Full year operating pre-tax and exceptional costs and amortisation costs would be in the range of £1.2 million to £1.3 million, the company said.
'In the second half, we have seen further inflation in input costs including secondary packaging, energy, and freight, and in the UK specifically, limited labour availability has impacted customer service and increased costs,'the company said.
'In the short-term, margins have reduced as we have been unable to immediately increase sales prices or remove fixed production costs,' it added.
In 2022, however profit was expected to be ahead of 2021 as the company said it had begun to seek 'substantial price increases from all customers, which will start to recover margins in 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
