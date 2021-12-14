StockMarketWire.com - Business recovery and property services consultancy Begbies Traynor reported that profit swelled in the first half of the year, driven by a boost from recent acquisitions.

For the six months ended 31 October 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £2.7 million from £0.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 39% to £52.3 million,

Margins rose to 16.0% from 14.4 %.

The 'strong' financial performance, reflected benefit and integration of recent acquisitions, the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said that results for the full year were expected to be in line with current market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profit in range of £17.0 million to £18.5 million.




