StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security group GRC International slashed its losses in the first half of the year, led by 'strong' revenue and billings growth.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed by 67% to £0.5 million as revenue increased 22% to £6.6 million.
Recurring and contracted revenue billings were up 33% to £4.0 million, with total billings up 27% to £7.1 million.
Gross margin was up 800 basis points to 58% owing to 'operational gearing from subscription services, overall revenue growth and improved utilisation rates,' the company said.
'We have seen notably strong revenue and billings growth across the business in the first half,' it added.
'The group has now seen 18 months of period-on-period trading improvement and we expect this to continue into H2 FY22.'
'We look with optimism to the second half and to next year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.