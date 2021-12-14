StockMarketWire.com - Henderson Diversified Income reported net asset value total return that topped that of its benchmark in the first half of the year.
For the half-year ended 31 October, net asset value total return was 1.94%, topping that its benchmark return of 1.27%.
Net asset value per share grew to 91.42 pence from 89.83 pence a year earlier.
'[T]his has been an unusually calm period for credit markets,' the company said. 'The possibility of inflation and a rising interest rate cycle does offer challenges, but as ever will depend on how much inflation we experience and what the impact on policy and market rates is.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
