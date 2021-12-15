StockMarketWire.com - Avon Protection delivered a cautious outlook on growth for 2022 amid supply-chain woes and customer order volatility after swinging to a loss in fiscal 2021.

For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax losses were $35.6 million, compared with a profit of $2.2 million year-on-year, while revenue rose 16.2% to $248.3 million.

Looking ahead the company flagged ongoing challenges from supply chain disruption and customer order pattern volatility owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

'Given the ongoing challenges, we are taking a cautious view on the anticipated rate of growth for FY22 at this stage in the year,' the company said.

The company guided to revenues excluding armor, in FY22 of between $260 and $290 million, reflecting growth of between 8% and 20%, with further revenue of up to $25 million from the armor business depending on the timing of DLA ESAPI product approvals.