StockMarketWire.com - Avon Protection delivered a cautious outlook on growth for 2022 amid supply-chain woes and customer order volatility after swinging to a loss in fiscal 2021.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax losses were $35.6 million, compared with a profit of $2.2 million year-on-year, while revenue rose 16.2% to $248.3 million.
Looking ahead the company flagged ongoing challenges from supply chain disruption and customer order pattern volatility owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
'Given the ongoing challenges, we are taking a cautious view on the anticipated rate of growth for FY22 at this stage in the year,' the company said.
The company guided to revenues excluding armor, in FY22 of between $260 and $290 million, reflecting growth of between 8% and 20%, with further revenue of up to $25 million from the armor business depending on the timing of DLA ESAPI product approvals. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.