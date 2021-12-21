StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had signed heads of terms to acquire a cyber threat company for £1.53 million.

After completing the deal, the company's portfolio would include five cyber security offerings alongside its cyber security consulting business.

Crossword said it would 'now focus its full attention on marketing and selling its product portfolio and consulting services to scale up the business.'

This pending acquisition helped the company achieve its stated aim of having a portfolio of five products by the end of 2022.


