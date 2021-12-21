StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had signed heads of terms to acquire a cyber threat company for £1.53 million.
After completing the deal, the company's portfolio would include five cyber security offerings alongside its cyber security consulting business.
Crossword said it would 'now focus its full attention on marketing and selling its product portfolio and consulting services to scale up the business.'
This pending acquisition helped the company achieve its stated aim of having a portfolio of five products by the end of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.