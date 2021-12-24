StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer Trafalgar reported wider first-half losses as turnover fell owing to the pandemic impact.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £338,139 from £16,699 a year earlier as turnover fell to £390,139 from £1.3 million
'The results for the year for the six months to 30 September 2021 are disappointing,' the company said.
'However, we have been facing a period of great difficulty in the property sector with long planning delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this has delayed the start of our next construction projects.'
