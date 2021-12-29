StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Cadence Minerals said it had signed a binding settlement agreement with the secured bank creditors of DEV Mineraco, the owner of the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil.

The execution of the agreement represented the last major precondition for Cadence to vest its initial $2.5 million for 20% of the large-scale Amapa iron ore mine, beneficiation plant, railway and private port.

Anglo American, a previous owner, had valued its 70% stake in the Amapa project at $866 million, Cadence said.

It impaired the asset in its 2012 accounts to $462 million.


