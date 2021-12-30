StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Ironveld posted a full-year loss as it develops a vanadium and titanium project in Limpopo province, South Africa.

Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £0.47 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £1.02 million.

Ironveld had in October welcomed Grosvenor Resources as a substantial investor via a £5.6 million subscription agreement.

'The company and Grosvenor intend to work closely together in 2022 to develop a plan to bring Ironveld's asset into production as efficiently and rapidly as possible, the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com