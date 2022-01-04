StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy investment company Foresight Solar Fund said it had acquired the remaining 51% stake in the Oakey 1 and Longreach solar farms in Queensland, Australia.

The company had acquired a 49% stake in each farm in December 2017 and had acquired the remaining 51% in each from Canadian Solar.

The total equity consideration for the remaining stakes in the two assets was equivalent to approximately 1% of the fund's latest net asset value.

Both assets were fully operational and the increase to 100% ownership provided 'the company with full management control over future optimisation initiatives,' Foresight Solar Fund said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com