StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Kingswood said it had completed the acquisition of Metnor after receiving regulatory approval.
The deal was announced on 23 of November 2021.
'This transaction allows us to take a large step forward in creating a leading financial advisory and investment management business,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.