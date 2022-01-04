StockMarketWire.com - Macfarlane said it had sold its Macfarlane Labels division on 31 December 2021 to The Reflex Group for £6.4 million.

Macfarlane Labels designed and printed self-adhesive and resealable labels, principally for fast moving consumer goods, o FMCG, companies.

The proceeds from the sale would be 'strategically invested in the continuing growth of Macfarlane's protective packaging businesses,' the company said.




