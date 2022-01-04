StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 held on to its early momentum by midday, up 1.3% to 7,483.26, amid strength in the energy, travel and leisure sector on hopes that Omicron won't have too severe an impact on the economy. Elsewhere gas prices surged by double digits after Russia moved to cut supplies.
Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce rose about 4% to 127.68p after completing the sale of its Bergen Engines business to Langley Holdings for an enterprise value of €63 million.
Restaurants owner and operator Tasty was up 6% to 5.45p despite warning that performance in December was 'considerably weaker' than anticipated as pandemic-related government restrictions reduced customers eating out and deterred larger Christmas bookings.
Budget carrier Wizz Air jumped 7.5% to £45.03 after announcing that its passenger numbers increased in December amid an ongoing recovery in the travel sector.
Shares in AIM-listed building materials firm SigmaRoc jumped 5% to 88p after the group announced the acquisition of privately-owned Johnston Quarry Group for £35.5 million.
Capita was flat at 36.5p after completing the sale of its secure solutions and services business to NEC Software Solutions UK for £62 million.
Building materials distributor Grafton added 1.5% to £12.51 after announcing that it had completed the sale of its traditional merchanting business in the UK.
Geospatial productivity and collaboration software company IQGeo climbed 4% to 133.8p after winning a five-year contract from an unnamed US telecom network operator.
Macfarlane gained 3% to 133.8p said it had sold its Macfarlane Labels division on 31 December 2021 to The Reflex Group for £6.4 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
