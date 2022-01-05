StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa announced the first closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications tower assets in Tanzania to a joint venture company owned by a subsidiary of SBA Communications Corporation, and Paradigm Infrastructure.
Under the terms of the transaction, Airtel Africa's subsidiary in Tanzania would continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under separate lease arrangements, largely made in local currencies, with the purchaser.
The gross consideration for the transaction would be $176.1 million. With first closing, approximately $159 million of the proceeds for the transaction had now been paid, with the balance payable in instalments upon the completion of the transfer of remaining towers to the purchaser.
Around $60 million from the proceeds would be used to 'invest in network and sales infrastructure in Tanzania and for distribution to the Government of Tanzania, as per the settlement described in the Airtel Africa IPO Prospectus document published in June 2019,' the company said.
'The balance of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt at group level,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.