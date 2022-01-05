StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had completed the transfer of its global rights for pulmonary drugs Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma for $270 million.

Eklira, known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir are inhaled respiratory medicines used for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

AstraZeneca would also receive payments in respect of certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com