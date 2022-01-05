StockMarketWire.com - Life science company ValiRx said it had entered into a service agreement with TheoremRx to engage with clinical research organisations and support vendors for the next clinical trial of the company's prostate cancer drug VAL201.
This service agreement enables ValiRx to work as a consultant to TheoremRx and 'will receive market rate, fair value consultancy fee, invoiced each calendar month until the termination of the service agreement, for the provision of consultancy services,' the company said.
The consultancy work contemplated by the service agreement included introductions to clinical research organisations, requesting proposals, reviewing and advising on proposals and co-ordinating the scientific efforts to commence the next clinical trial of VAL201.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
