StockMarketWire.com - Home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked said it had signed a contract with AAH Pharmaceuticals for the supply of the Fit to Fly/Pre-departure rapid antigen test.
'The test can be taken at home prior to travel, or overseas prior to returning to the UK, with results verified by a trained professional within two hours of completing the test, and provides the passenger with a certificate suitable for outbound or return travel,' the company said.
The rapid antigen tests and accompanying verification service provided by MyHealthChecked would be sold through Lloyds Pharmacy and will accompany the portfolio of PCR kits that the pharmacy began selling online in August, it added.
The Fit to Fly rapid tests would launch at Lloyds Pharmacy in January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
