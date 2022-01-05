StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company Playtech said it intended to adjourn the court and general meetings relating to the 680 pence per share takeover offer from Aristocrat, to give JKO Play more time to put together a competing offer for the company.
The court and general meetings were adjourned to 2 February 2022 from 12 January 2022.
'Discussions with JKO were progressing [...] JKO has asked that it be provided with more time to develop the terms of its potential offer for the company,' the company said.
On 17 October 2021, Playtech said it had agreed terms to sell the company to Aristocrat, but a month later received a preliminary approach from JKO seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms of a potential offer.
'The company granted access to this information, and has continued to engage with JKO since its initial approach,' it added.
Following the revised deadline, JKO would be required to clarify its intentions in relation to an offer for Playtech by 2 February 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.