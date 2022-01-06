StockMarketWire.com - Avon Protection said it had appointed Rich Cashin as chief financial officer to succeed Nick Keveth, who is set to retire on 31 March 2022.

Prior to this appointment, Cashin had held the position of president, strategy and corporate development for Ultra Electronics since June 2019. Prior to that he was group head of Investor Relations and, subsequently, a divisional finance director for Meggitt.


