StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier Lords said it had acquired Advance Roofing Supplies, a supplier of roofing materials, for £3.74 million.
About £3.49 million of the total sum had been paid on completion and the balance of £0.25 million was payable twelve months after completion, the company said. Advance Roofing Supplies currently operated from two locations, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and Long Marston in Hertfordshire.
'In due course, Lords expect to expand the Advance Roofing Supplies brand via implant branches into relevant Merchanting locations, starting with the Beaconsfield site which itself is currently undergoing an extensive redevelopment to enable extended product range and capacity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
