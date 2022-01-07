StockMarketWire.com - Shipping services provider Clarksons upgraded its outlook on annual profit following stronger than expected performance in December, led by its broking division.
Underlying pre-tax profit for 2021 was now expected to be not less than £69 million.
'Areas which outperformed expectations in December included the Broking division, where the sale and purchase team completed a number of asset transactions and the financial division, where the project finance and securities teams completed a number of financing transactions,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
