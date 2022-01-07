StockMarketWire.com - Scientific and technology products group SDI said it had acquired Scientific Vacuum System, a UK manufacturer of physical vapour deposition equipment, for up to £4.9 million.

'The acquisition of SVS is a further step in our Group growth strategy and will reside within our sensors and controls division,' the company said.

The Company also announced that its atik cameras division had received a further firm order for cameras to be used in PCR machines, for delivery in the year ending 30 April 2023, extending the series of orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.


