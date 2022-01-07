StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic products maker Churchill China said it expected profit to meet market expectations as revenue continued to grow strongly in the second half of the year.
Consensus market expectations for pre-tax profit for the financial year to 31 December 2021 was £5.6 million.
Revenue had continued to grow strongly and H2 sales, particularly in hospitality, had shown growth against 2019 comparatives, the company said.
'Order levels have been high as overall supply into the market from our competitors has remained constrained,' the company said.
'The necessity to scale production quickly in order to meet this increased demand has created additional pressure on our operations alongside cost inflation, leading to some inefficiencies within our manufacturing unit,' it added.
'We expect these effects to continue into 2022, but to show progressive improvement over the year as a whole.'
Looking ahead, the company said it believed that profitability in 2022 would show 'further substantial growth' on 2021's outfall.
The company intended to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021 in April this year.
