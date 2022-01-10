CN
12/01/2022 03:00 CPI
12/01/2022 03:00 PPI
DE
14/01/2022 09:00 annual GDP
ES
14/01/2022 08:00 CPI
EU
11/01/2022 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
12/01/2022 10:00 industrial production
14/01/2022 10:00 foreign trade
FR
11/01/2022 11:00 OECD CPI
14/01/2022 07:45 CPI
IE
12/01/2022 11:00 monthly unemployment
14/01/2022 11:00 live register
IT
11/01/2022 09:00 retail sales
13/01/2022 09:00 industrial production
JP
11/01/2022 23:50 balance of payments
13/01/2022 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
11/01/2022 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/01/2022 09:30 BoE quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
14/01/2022 07:00 trade
14/01/2022 07:00 monthly GDP
US
11/01/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
11/01/2022 14:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks at Central Exchange event
11/01/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/01/2022 13:30 CPI
12/01/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2022 13:30 initial jobless claims
13/01/2022 13:30 PPI
13/01/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/01/2022 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
14/01/2022 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
14/01/2022 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
