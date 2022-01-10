StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said construction of a drilling pad for a well at Pine Mills in Texas was underway, with drilling expected to commence in the coming weeks
The company last week announced plans for multiple wells to be drilled this year, with operations having commenced for the second well included in the farmout to Cypress Minerals.
'The well design has been agreed and the rig is currently being mobilised,' it said.
'Simultaneously, the operator is permitting the well. Drilling is planned to commence in the coming weeks.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
