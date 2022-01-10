StockMarketWire.com - Investment group RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company CinCor Pharma had priced an upsized $193.6 million initial public offering in the US.

CinCor was a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cardio-renal diseases.

CinCor's IPO raised $193.6 million by offering about 12.1 million shares at $16.00 each On the first day of trading, its share price remained flat to close at $16.00 per share.


