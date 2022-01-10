StockMarketWire.com - Investment group RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company CinCor Pharma had priced an upsized $193.6 million initial public offering in the US.
CinCor was a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cardio-renal diseases.
CinCor's IPO raised $193.6 million by offering about 12.1 million shares at $16.00 each On the first day of trading, its share price remained flat to close at $16.00 per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.