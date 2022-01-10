StockMarketWire.com - Mexican restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill said it achieved annual profits and revenue 'materially ahead' of its expectations.
In a trading update, the company, which listed in October, said its revenue for the year through December had jumped 79% to £48.1 million.
Revenue in 2020 was £26.8 million and in 2019 it was £35.4 million.
UK like-for-like revenue rose 24% versus 2019, with further growth driven by the addition of seven UK company-operated restaurants and two UK franchise restaurants, taking Tortilla's estate to 64 stores.
'Financial year 2021 revenue and profits are materially ahead of our expectations following stronger trading in the fourth quarter, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19,' the company said.
Looking forward, it said it had strong confidence in its ability to deliver in line with expectations for 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.