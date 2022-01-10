StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said it had acquired Adamson Jones, an intellectual property services provider, for £2.5 million.

'The acquisition sets a solid foundation for the development of complementary business services with an IP and brands focus, working alongside the existing team within Gateley Legal, and enabling the business to widen its scope...' the company said.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Gateley would pay consideration of £2.5 million, which would be paid 50% in cash and 50% in shares of the company.


