StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Rathbones said its annual funds under management had jumped 25% thanks to positive market movements and fresh inflows into its funds
Funds under management and advice at 31 December were £68.2 billion, up from £54.7 billion at the end of 2020.
Net inflows totalled £2.1 billion for the year, representing an organic growth rate of 21%.
'Rathbones remains in a strong position to continue delivery of strategic initiatives, secure the delivery of our ambitions for Saunderson House, and explore further opportunities to drive growth,' the company said.
Rathbones completed its acquisition of Saunderson House in October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
