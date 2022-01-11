StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier SIG stuck to its recently upgraded earnings guidance amid a recovery in sales that offset supply chain pressures.
SIG said it still expected to post an operating profit for the year through December of no less than £40 million, reiterating upgraded guidance it gave last month.
Revenue from underlying operations was expected to come in at £2.29 billion.
'The group's return to growth strategy is delivering significant progress, including improved organic sales performance,' SIG said.
'The performance, driven by our strategic initiatives, has also been supported by robust demand across all key end markets, partially offset by well documented industry wide supply constraints.'
'Inflationary increases in input costs have been well managed, with the direct pass through of these reflected in the reported sales figures.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
