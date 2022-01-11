StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Darktrace raised its guidance on annual performance following 'significant' growth in the first half of the year.
Darktrace increased constant currency annualised recurring revenue, or ARR, guidance for fiscal 2022, forecasting a year-over-year increase of between 37% and 38.5% to about $426 million, up from 34% to 36% previously.
Guidance for its FY 2022 adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin was lifted to between 3% and 6%, up from 2% to 5% previously on revenue growth of between 42% and 44%, up from 37% to 39% previously.
The upgrade was supported by first-half 'outperformance,' with revenue expected to be at least $190 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of at least 50% as its customer base rose by 39.6% year-over-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
