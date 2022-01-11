StockMarketWire.com - Battery metals focused Technology Minerals said it had opened its first laboratory suite at a new battery processing facility in Wolverhampton, UK.
The new laboratory enabled Recyclus, a 49% Technology Minerals owned company, to carry out its own in-house testing for both lead acid and lithium-ion battery recycling processes.
The testing facility comprised specialised equipment including an X-ray fluorescence machine used for measuring the elemental composition of the various battery products.
'This technology is especially important for examining the lead content of the lead oxide paste and the levels of sulphur which, in turn, ensures the quality of the end product,' the company said.
