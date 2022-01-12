Interim Result
18/01/2022 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
19/01/2022 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
20/01/2022 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
20/01/2022 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
20/01/2022 Ilika PLC (IKA)
Final Result
13/01/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
18/01/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
18/01/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/01/2022 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
19/01/2022 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
20/01/2022 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
20/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
13/01/2022 Victoria PLC (VCP)
13/01/2022 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
13/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
13/01/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
17/01/2022 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
17/01/2022 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
17/01/2022 Orcadian Energy PLC (ORCA)
17/01/2022 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
17/01/2022 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
17/01/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
18/01/2022 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
18/01/2022 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
18/01/2022 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
18/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
18/01/2022 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)
18/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
19/01/2022 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
19/01/2022 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
19/01/2022 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
19/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
19/01/2022 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/01/2022 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
20/01/2022 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
20/01/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
20/01/2022 Ixico PLC (IXI)
Trading Statement
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
13/01/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2022 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
17/01/2022 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
17/01/2022 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
18/01/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
18/01/2022 Energean PLC (ENOG)
18/01/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
18/01/2022 (NCY)
18/01/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
18/01/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
18/01/2022 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
19/01/2022 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
19/01/2022 Centamin PLC (CEY)
19/01/2022 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
19/01/2022 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
19/01/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
19/01/2022 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
19/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/01/2022 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
19/01/2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
19/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/01/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
20/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
20/01/2022 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
20/01/2022 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
20/01/2022 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
20/01/2022 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
20/01/2022 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
20/01/2022 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
20/01/2022 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
Ex-Dividend
13/01/2022 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
13/01/2022 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
13/01/2022 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
13/01/2022 Future PLC (FUTR)
13/01/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
13/01/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
13/01/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
13/01/2022 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
13/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
13/01/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
13/01/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
13/01/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
13/01/2022 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
13/01/2022 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/01/2022 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
13/01/2022 Creightons PLC (CRL)
13/01/2022 Sse PLC (SSE)
13/01/2022 European Assets Trust PLC (EAT)
13/01/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
14/01/2022 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
14/01/2022 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
14/01/2022 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
14/01/2022 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
14/01/2022 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
14/01/2022 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2022 Devro PLC (DVO)
14/01/2022 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
14/01/2022 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
14/01/2022 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
14/01/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
14/01/2022 Evraz PLC (EVR)
14/01/2022 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
14/01/2022 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
14/01/2022 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2022 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
14/01/2022 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com