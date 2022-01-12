StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry said its annual profit would more than double, in line with previous guidance, after construction markets rebounded following an easing of lockdowns.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was seen rising to around £345 million, up from £143.9 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
Home completions had jumped to 6,551 units ,up from 4,652, and gross margin was anticipated to be in excess of 22%, up from 17.6%.
Looking forward, Vistry said it expected to 'deliver a significant step up in profits and returns' in 2022.
