StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry said its annual profit would more than double, in line with previous guidance, after construction markets rebounded following an easing of lockdowns.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was seen rising to around £345 million, up from £143.9 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.

Home completions had jumped to 6,551 units ,up from 4,652, and gross margin was anticipated to be in excess of 22%, up from 17.6%.

Looking forward, Vistry said it expected to 'deliver a significant step up in profits and returns' in 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com