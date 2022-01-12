StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it had won a contract with partner Mahindra Defence Systems to provide anti-submarine technology on Indian warships.
Ultra said the contract was worth about £60 million to Ultra, with deliveries due to commence in 2024 and completed by 2030.
The integrated anti-submarine warfare defence suite (IADS) represented a major enhancement in the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability, chief executive Simon Pryce said. 'This is another significant and strategic order for Ultra and our Sonar Systems business unit.'
