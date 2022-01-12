StockMarketWire.com - Homeware retailer Dunelm upgraded its outlook on profit after reporting improved second-quarter and first-half performance driven by digital sales and higher margins.
For fiscal 2022, pre-tax profit was expected to be 'materially ahead' of market expectations of £181 million, the company said.
The outlook was supported by strong sales and margin performance in second quarter and the first half of the year, with pre-tax profit in H1 expected to have jumped to £140 million from £84 million.
Sales of £407m in the second quarter were up £46 million compared to FY21 and £84 million compared to FY20.
Digital sales penetration returned to a more normalised level of 33% in the second quarter, while gross margin in the second quarter increased by 160 basis points compared to the same period last year, ahead of expectations, driven by 'higher full price sell through of seasonal ranges,' the company said.
For the first half of the financial year, gross margin increased by 80 basis points, and as a result the the company now estimated that full year gross margin would be better than previously expected, at around 30-to-50 basis points lower than FY21.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.