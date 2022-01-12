StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had acquired Tingley Rubber, a distributor of own brand personal protective equipment based in New Jersey, US. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
Tingley, focused on protective footwear and apparel, generated revenue in 2021 of $68 million, was expected to 'further enhance our North American safety offering,' Bunzl said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
