StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac said it expected to report higher annual underlying profit and revenue, in line with market expectations.
The improvement had become 'operational challenges experienced during the year caused by the global supply chain crisis and the impact on labour availability due to Covid-19 resurgence'.
Mpac said it ended ended 2021 with a closing order book of around £77.0m, up from £55.5 million a year earlier, providing good coverage of 2022 forecast revenue.
'This, along with a healthy prospect pipeline, means the group has an encouraging outlook for the 2022 financial year,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
