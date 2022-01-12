StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Cairn Homes announced a €75 million share buyback programme after upgrading its profit guidance for 2022 following better-than-expected profit and new home sales in 2021.
For 2022, the company upgraded its forecast for operating profit to a range of €95 to €100 million, up from the previously guided €85 million.
Operating cashflow guidance was lifted to €265 million compared with the previously guided €165 million for 2021 and 2022 combined.
The upbeat guidance following better-than-expected 2021 performance, with operating profit of €58 million and an operating margin of about 13.7%, over 10% ahead of previous guidance.
The company sold 1,120 new homes, up from 743, generating total core revenue of about €419 million, up from €246.9 million.
The share buyback programme would commence on 13 January 2022.
Cairn got the new year underway with a current sales pipeline of 1,018 new homes with a net sales value of €395 million.
Full year results were expected to be announced on 3 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.