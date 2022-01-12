StockMarketWire.com - Furniture retailer DFS Furniture touted a special dividend for later this year after starting the post-Christmas period 'well,' with first-half sales up 10% from 2019 levels.
'Given the robust financial position and positive outlook for the Group, we will share our future investment and special capital return plans at our upcoming interims and investor event on 15 March 2022,' the company said.
Gross sales were up 10% on the FY19 comparator, though this performance was lower than the 'exceptional' FY21 period that had 'benefited from significant pent-up demand post lock-down,' the company said.
Gross sales increased by 10% against the 26 week FY19 pre-pandemic comparable period, but were 2% lower than the 26 week period ended 27 December 2020.
Looking ahead, the company maintained expectations for full year FY22 pre-tax profit.
'This expected performance is underpinned by the current strong order bank, as well as recent trading momentum, that is expected to also generate incremental profit in FY23,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
