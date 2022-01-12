StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Alien Metals said drilling had identified extensions to the potential resource at its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia.
Extensions to existing inferred resources had been identified in a recently completed reverse circulation drilling programme.
The company also collected a bulk sample of about 1,000 kilograms of high-grade material for initial metallurgical test work.
'The completion of the RC programme, bulk sample and new rock chip sampling before the start of the wet season was a terrific effort by the team and a great outcome for investors,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'Due to continued availability pressures from the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions within the state of WA, the diamond core drill rig was delayed, but we are pleased that it has now started.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
