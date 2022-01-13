StockMarketWire.com - Safestore said it expected to return to more normalised growth trends in 2022 after reporting a rise in annual revenue, led by strong growth in the UK.

For the year ended 31 October 2021, revenue increased by 15.1% with an 'outstanding performance in the UK (+18.8%) and continued strength in Paris (+4.3%),' the company said.

The strong performance of the final quarter of 2020/21 had continued into the new financial year with like-for-like revenue up 17.3% for the first two months.

Looking ahead, however, the company said it anticipated a return to a 'normal cycle of trading in the coming months but look forward to the 2021/22 financial year with confidence.'


